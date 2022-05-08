Watch
Judge rejects Trump lawsuit challenging ban from Twitter

Posted at 6:58 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 21:58:07-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A San Francisco judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging his permanent ban from Twitter.

U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a ruling Friday that Trump failed to show Twitter abridged his First Amendment right to free speech.

The judge says the challenges failed in part because free speech rights don't apply to private companies and Trump failed to show it was working as a state actor.

The judge gave Trump an opportunity to amend his complaint. Trump's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has his own social network now and says he won't rejoin Twitter if allowed.

