Cal Poly president sends message to campus after Kristin Smart murder trial verdict

Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong shared a message with the campus community Tuesday following the verdicts in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

Smart was a student at the university in 1996 when she disappeared after attending an off-campus party.

On Tuesday, the man who was last seen with her, Paul Flores, was found guilty of her murder. His father, Ruben Flores, was acquitted of being an accessory after the fact.

"Kristin Smart's disappearance is a tragic part of our Cal Poly community's history, and our university has closely watched the case, hoping throughout for justice for Kristin and resolution for her family," Armstrong said. "Today's guilty verdict is a welcome development in the pursuit of justice, and our university community hopes this brings some comfort and a measure of resolution to Kristin's loved ones.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Denise and Stan Smart and family.

"On behalf of the entire university community, I offer our thanks to Sheriff Ian Parkinson, all law enforcement investigators, District Attorney Dan Dow, and the prosecutors who have pursued the case. We also wish to join many across California and the U.S. in thanking Chris Lambert for his efforts."

Lambert's podcast, "Your Own Backyard," brought renewed attention to the case and identified new witnesses, according to law enforcement.

A student-led vigil is reportedly being planned for this Friday, organized by Cal Poly Safer.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly is offering counseling services to students who may be affected by the verdict through Campus Health & Wellbeing.