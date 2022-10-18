Jurors reach verdicts in Kristin Smart murder trial

We’ll soon know the fate of Paul and Ruben Flores as verdicts are in for both defendants in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

Court officials have indicated that both verdicts will be read back-to-back beginning at 1:30 p.m.

While Ruben’s jury delivered their sealed verdict to Judge O’Keefe late Monday morning, Paul’s jury took nearly two weeks to finalize a decision, although jurors did not deliberate every day.

Closing arguments in their case wrapped up the first week of October and two teams of 12 jurors began deliberating separately after that.

Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, were arrested on the morning of April 13, 2021, at their separate homes in connection with the May 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul, 45, was charged with first-degree murder. Authorities allege he killed the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman while trying to rape her. Witnesses say Paul Flores was the last person to be seen with Kristin Smart prior to her disappearance.

Ruben Flores, 81, is charged with accessory after the fact, accused of helping cover up the alleged crime. He posted $50,000 bond shortly after his arrest and was released from custody. Paul was denied bail and has been in custody ever since.

The prosecution told jurors during closing arguments that the evidence is clear and shows Kristin Smart is dead and was killed by Paul Flores; however, the defense argued that the case is straightforward and there is no evidence of a murder.

While Kristin’s body has never been found, she was declared legally dead in 2002.

The trial for the pair got underway in a Salinas courtroom on July 18 after a San Luis Obispo County Judge ruled in March that Paul and Ruben Flores would likely not receive a fair and impartial trial in the county, mainly due to years of publicity in the case and San Luis Obispo County’s size.

While Paul and Ruben Flores were tried together, they each had separate juries who heard separate opening statements and closing arguments and at times, were not permitted in the courtroom if evidence or testimony presented only pertained to one defendant’s case.

Only Paul’s jury will be present for the reading of his verdict and the same for Ruben’s jury when his verdict is read.

Ruben’s jury was instructed to not speak with anyone about their decision after handing the sealed envelope containing their decision to the judge on Monday. They were also told not to speak with members of Paul’s jury until both verdicts are announced.

Dozens of witnesses were called to testify over the course of the trial, including Kristin’s parents, college friends, forensic analysts, detectives, and acquaintances of Paul Flores, some detailing interactions or conversations they had with him around the time Kristin went missing.

Law enforcement who handled the early parts of the investigation were also called to the stand along with two women who testified to having been sexually assaulted and raped by Paul Flores in Southern California.

Members of the Smart family have been in the courtroom over the course of the more than two-month-long trial.

Susan Flores, Paul’s mother, was in attendance for the beginning and ending portions of it as well.

The judge has denied audio or video recordings of the trial and is allowing still photography only. The verdicts will not be live-streamed due to the restrictions of the courtroom.

If convicted, Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life behind bars. Ruben Flores faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

KSBY has a crew at the courthouse and will have the latest on the verdicts as soon as they are announced.

