Cal Poly students hosting vigil for Kristin Smart

Three days after a jury found Paul Flores guilty in the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, events honoring her are taking place.

Happening Friday evening, Cal Poly students organized a march and candlelight vigil on campus.

According to the university officials: "[Organizers] are helping to amplify the message to let the community know about the event. And the university is providing some support to help make the event happen."

Those attending can meet on the Health Center Lawn starting at 5 p.m. tonight and then a march will walk to Kristin's dorm, Muir Hall, for the vigil.

Following Tuesday's verdict, Cal Poly put out a list of support resources available for students and campus community members, including:

Counseling services

Appointments with a confidential advocate with Cal Poly Safer

Resources regarding dating violence

There will be other events happening this weekend to honor the Smart Family as well.