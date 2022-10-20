Cal Poly students to host candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart

Cal Poly students are planning to host a candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart on Friday, October 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Health Center Lawn on campus.

This comes in light of Paul Flores' guilty verdict that came down on Tuesday, October 18. Flores was convicted of Smart's murder in 1996 when the two were students at the university.

The vigil will be student-led to honor Smart's memory.

Organizers say you can expect to hear from community members as well as an open-mic opportunity. The open mic is for students, staff and faculty.

After the open mic portion, attendees will march to the "red brick" dorms, where the candlelight vigil will be held.