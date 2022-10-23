Community members from all over the Central Coast gathered in support of the Smart Family

The second annual Vendor Village Marketplace fundraiser for the Smart Family took place at the Kennedy Club Fitness in Arroyo Grande.

More than 76 vendors, live music, and a community ready to stand together for the Smart Family.

“All the vendors have paid for their space, which goes towards the Smarts and if we take you inside, there are over 100 auction items," said Joy Danley, organizer of the fundraiser.

Community members including local restaurants and businesses donated all of the items for the silent auction where 100% of the proceeds collected will go to the Smart Family.

“We just want to support them and help them financially and show them our love from the community," said Danley.

“The minute that I saw this come up and had the opportunity to do it I was here I was involved. Again, it speaks to my soul, it speaks to my heart about what I am doing as a business owner. The more we can empower and support each other the better," said Robyn Brinkerhoff, one of the vendors at the event.

Community members wearing purple, Kristin's favorite color, to show that 26 years later the name Kristin Smart will not be forgotten in the community of Arroyo Grande and in cities throughout the Central Coast.

“I lived in San Luis Obispo when Kristin went missing, so this is very near and dear to my heart. I just wanted to be here today to send my love and support and hugs to the Smart Family," said Los Osos resident, Laura Howland-Vreden.

Waves of people coming out Saturday to shop and donate.

“When we did this last year a lot of people were hopeful and I think the prelim had just wrapped so it was like we’ll see where this goes so today it’s a little more of like there’s some resolution now," said Chris Lambert, creator of Your Own Backyard Podcast.

“This is my message to the family, never give up your community we will support you, we will stand behind you," said Danley.

There are other ways to help and donate to the Kristin Smart Scholarship, more information is on this website.