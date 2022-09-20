Cross-examination turns tense during Kristin Smart murder trial

A forensic DNA analyst was back on the stand Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

On Monday, Angela Butler testified about soil samples she received from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole last year that were reportedly collected from underneath the deck of Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home.

Butler says the presence of human blood was found on 13 of the samples she tested, but added that no DNA was able to be extracted and some samples did return with a negative result for human blood.

KSBY Angela Butler testifies Sept. 20 in from of the defendants and their attorneys

She also detailed samples taken from a canvas mattress pad she says she received in November of 2019.

Butler says she was able to determine that a small brownish stain on the mattress pad was a DNA mixture.

Court on Tuesday morning began with an awkward back-and-forth between Paul’s defense attorney, Robert Sanger, and Butler over her knowledge of detecting the pH levels of liquids.

Sanger asked her if she knew the basis on how pH levels are calculated. Butler responded by saying the number of hydrogen ions in a collected sample determine its pH value.

KSBY A chart shown in court during the Kristin Smart murder trial Sept. 20, 2022

During her testimony, Butler explained that collected samples are handled by the software G-Mapper, which uses algorithms based on uncertainty to determine whether the DNA of individuals in her findings are to be included or excluded.

Sanger then displayed an allele table of her collected data to the courtroom where he questioned Butler on why there were samples that showed more allele findings than others.

He asked Butler if she had swabbed the mattress in a deliberate effort to avoid obtaining DNA findings from certain areas and not others.

KSBY A chart shown in court Sept. 20 as part of the Kristin Smart murder trial

Butler denied the allegation, saying that during her search of a specific stain that was found on the mattress, she wanted to isolate her findings to the one stain spot in particular and that she wasn't interested in examining any additional "touch DNA.”

Sanger then asked for Butler to confirm that the DNA from both Paul and Kristin could neither be eliminated nor included in the sample findings on that mattress stain, and that their DNA had been excluded from the other items she examined. Butler confirmed those findings to the court.

KSBY Robert Sanger during his cross-examination of Angela Butler Sept. 20, 2022

Sanger's cross examination of Butler Tuesday morning lasted until the afternoon break.

Court was expected to resume Tuesday afternoon.