Denise Smart called as first witness in preliminary hearing of Paul, Ruben Flores

After multiple delays, the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores got underway Monday morning in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The hearing for the father and son arrested in April in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart is expected to last three weeks.

The first witness called by the prosecution Monday was Kristin’s mother, Denise Smart.

Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle started off by asking Denise basic questions about herself, including whether she was married, who she was married to, how many children she has and their ages.

Three photos were then submitted into evidence.

Denise began crying when she looked at the first photo, showing the Smart family, including Denise, her husband Stan and three children, in Hawaii in January of 1995, about a year-and-a-half before Kristin went missing at the age of 19 from the Cal Poly campus.

The second photo was a picture of Kristin with blonde hair in 1995 and the third a photo of her on spring break in 1996 with her hair dyed brown.

Peuvrelle asked Denise about her relationship with her daughter. “Kristin felt like a gift to our family,” Denise replied, describing Kristin as energetic and the best hugger.

Denise said “Kristin felt like a gift to our family” as she described her struggle to conceive early on. She says she spoke to Kristin 2x/week on avg and had a standing call on Sundays. Last time she saw her daughter was spring break ‘96 when the Smart family visited CP campus — Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) August 2, 2021

Denise told the court that Kristin enrolled at Cal Poly in 1995 and when asked about how often the two communicated, Denise said usually twice a week but at least once a week and always on Sundays.

Denise testified that her daughter wasn’t very happy at Cal Poly but the family and Kristin had planned for her to finish out the school year.

She said the last time she saw her daughter in person was spring break of 1996 when the Smart family came to visit Kristin at Cal Poly.

Peuvrelle went on to ask Denise about the lives of her other two children, Matt and Lindsey. Were they married and was Kristin there for the weddings? Did they have children and was Kristin there for that? Denise replied “no” to everything.

Appearing to prove to the court that something happened to Kristin and she would not have just disappeared, Peuvrelle went on to question Denise about how often they communicated on trips Kristin took.

For international trips, Denise said they communicated through letters and when Kristin was in Hawaii, they communicated by phone, she testified.

David Middlecamp/ The Tribune Ruben Flores in court Aug. 2

Denise said the last time she spoke with her daughter, Kristin was concerned about getting an incomplete in one of her classes because her scantron had been lost.

That Friday, Denise testified that Kristin left them a voicemail saying she had good news and would call her mom on Sunday, but the call never came.

Denise said they did not panic due to it being Memorial Day weekend, adding they thought they’d hear from their daughter after that.

Peuvrelle then asked what actions the family took to help find Kristin.

Denise said her husband drove down from northern California to look for their daughter and spent most of the summer of 1996 in San Luis Obispo.

She testified that the first thing she did was contact Cal Poly and the president’s office there, but was told they did not know anything about her daughter’s disappearance.

Denise says she then called university police and was told they had no info.

She then reportedly turned to the FBI in Los Angeles and was put in touch with its sexual assault task force.

Denise says the task force reached out to Cal Poly and was told everything was “under control” and the FBI’s help was not needed.

David Middlecamp/The Tribune Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle

Kristin’s case has been reported internationally. Peuvrelle asked Denise whether, had Kristin gone somewhere, she thinks her daughter would have come home if she had seen news of her own disappearance. “Yes,” Denise replied.

While appearing to further refute claims that Kristin disappeared on her own, Denise, when asked about money Kristin had access to, said Kristin had a checking account where $100 deposits were made, although she couldn’t specify how often money was put into the account but said aside from that, the only income her daughter had was money she eared as a lifeguard.

Did she have a driver license, Peuvrelle asked Denise? “No,” she replied, calling it a goal that never happened.

During Denise’s testimony, Paul Flores’s attorney, Robert Sanger, continually objected for relevance and hearsay.

After a short break, the court reconvened for cross examination around 11:30 a.m.

The judge has denied audio recording of the hearing and the use of electronic devices in the courtroom.

This story will be updated throughout the day as information comes in.