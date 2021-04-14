District Attorney holding press conference related to charges against Paul, Ruben Flores

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow is holding a press conference Wednesday related to the recent arrest of Paul Flores and his father, Ruben, and the referral of charges by the sheriff’s office.

The two were arrested Tuesday at their separate homes in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, who was last seen on campus on May 25, 1996.

Paul, 44, is being held without bail on suspicion of murder. Ruben, 88, is being held on accessory to murder after the fact. His bail is set at $250,000.

Following their arrests, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the case had been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review.

Dow is expected to announce a filing decision on Wednesday ahead of scheduled court appearances on Thursday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was back at Ruben’s home on White Court in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning where crews the day prior appeared to be digging and dismantling the back deck area as part of a search warrant.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson on Tuesday said that while Kristin’s remains have not been found, he believes they are closer than ever to finding her.

She would have been 44-years-old this past February.

The press conference can be viewed at 11 a.m. on KSBY and on KSBY.com.

Related:

Paul Flores booked on murder charge in Kristin Smart case

Smart family releases statement following arrest of Paul Flores, father

