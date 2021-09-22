Judge to issue ruling in Kristin Smart case preliminary hearing

The judge presiding over the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores is expected to rule Wednesday morning whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward to trial.

The two men are charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Smart was last seen walking back to the dorms with Paul Flores after attending an off-campus party.

While her remains have never been found, Kristin was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested at their homes this past April, nearly 25 years after Kristin's disappearance.

Paul is charged with her murder. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide Kristin's body.

Paul Flores has remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail since his arrest. Ruben is currently out on bail.

Their preliminary hearing began on Monday, Aug. 2.

More than two dozen witnesses were called to testify, including current and former detectives, former friends and acquaintances of both Paul and Kristin, cadaver dog handlers, and soil experts.

Several people recalled seeing Paul walk Kristin, who was visibly drunk, back to the dorms after a party on Crandall Way early on the morning of May 25, 1996. Cadaver dog handlers who searched the dorms after she was reported missing testified that their dogs strongly alerted to Paul's room. Forensic experts testified they found human blood in the dirt beneath the deck of Ruben Flores's home in Arroyo Grande but were unable to detect any DNA.

During closing arguments on Monday, defense attorneys said the prosecution presented no real evidence and argued that there was no case against Paul or Ruben Flores.

Judge Craig van Rooyen's ruling is expected at 8:30 a.m.