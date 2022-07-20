Kristin Smart murder trial to resume Thursday

The trial for Paul and Ruben Flores will resume Thursday in Monterey County.

Opening statements in the case began Monday before being postponed due to what court officials only described as a health issue.

The prosecution and Paul’s defense attorney presented their openings statements prior to the unexpected two-day delay. Ruben’s attorney is expected to present his opening statements Thursday morning before the presentation of evidence gets underway and testimony begins.

Paul and Ruben are charged in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

She disappeared in May 1996 after attending an off-campus party.

Witnesses said Paul was the last person to be seen with her and while her body has never been found, Kristin was declared legally dead in 2002.

Paul is charged with murder. Ruben is charged as an accessory, accused of helping cover up the crime.

The trial is expected to be a lengthy one, lasting into at least October.

It’s taking place in Salinas after a San Luis Obispo County Judge ruled the pair were not likely to receive a fair and impartial jury trial in the county the crime occurred due to years of extensive coverage of the case.