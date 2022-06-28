Opening statement date moved for Paul, Ruben Flores murder trial

A new date has been set for opening statements in the Paul and Ruben Flores murder trial.

They were originally scheduled to begin July 6, but were pushed back after court was delayed all last week due to a health concern among one of the trial participants.

With jury selection possibly wrapping up this week in Paul’s case and jury selection beginning the week of July 11 for Ruben’s case, Monterey County Superior Court officials say they are now targeting July 18 for opening statements.

Jury pool narrowed down for Paul Flores murder trial

Paul’s case would be heard in the morning with Ruben’s starting that afternoon.

While the trials for the father and son are happening at the same time, they will each have a separate jury.

Paul is charged with murder in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart. Ruben is charged as an accessory, accused of helping hide her body.

With an original pool of more than 1,500 potential jurors, hundreds have already been dismissed.

The trial is projected to last into October.