Paul, Ruben Flores make first Monterey Co. Court appearance

Paul and Ruben Flores are making their first appearance in a Salinas courtroom since a change of venue motion was granted in their case.

The father and son are charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Paul, who witnesses say was the last person to see Kristin before she disappeared, has been charged with murder and faces life behind bars if convicted. Ruben is charged with being an accessory and if convicted, faces up to three years behind bars.

Pre-trial motions are set to get underway Monday and last for the entire week. Jury selection is set for July 20 and opening statements are scheduled to begin July 6.

Each defendant will have his own jury.

Monterey County Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has been selected to preside over what will likely be a lengthy trial.

Records show Paul was transferred to the Monterey County Jail late last week. Ruben is currently out of custody.

KSBY will be covering Monday’s hearings and will have updates on what takes place on KSBY and KSBY.com.

The judge is not allowing the hearing or trial to be recorded.

