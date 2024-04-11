Paul Flores attacked in prison a second time, attorney says

Kristin Smart’s killer was attacked for a second time at Pleasant Valley State Prison.

Attorney Harold Mesick says he has limited information on the attack at this time, but was told Paul Flores was taken by ambulance to the hospital Wednesday with injuries that were said to not be life threatening.

Pleasant Valley State Prison has not responded yet to requests for comment on the incident.

The attack comes more than seven months after inmate Jason Richard Budrow is accused of using a handmade weapon to slash Flores in the neck on August 23.

Flores, now 47, was hospitalized for a few days before returning to the prison.

Budrow is currently serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He has three prior violent felony convictions – the sexual assault of a female minor in 2004, the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2010, and the killing of his cellmate, Roger Kibbe, also known as the I-5 Strangler, in 2021 - and is facing additional charges related to Flores’ 2023 attack.

Flores was moved to Pleasant Valley State Prison in August of last year to begin serving his 25 years-to-life sentence for Smart’s murder, which he was convicted of in October 2022.

Flores and Smart were both Cal Poly students at the time of her disappearance in 1996. While Flores was a longtime person of interest in the case, he was not charged until his arrest in 2021.

Mesick is representing Flores during the restitution portion of his case and told KSBY News on Thursday that he’s planning to request Flores be moved to another facility.