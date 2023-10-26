Inmate who killed 'I-5 Strangler' attacked Paul Flores in prison, report shows

The attack on Kristin Smart’s killer in August at Pleasant Valley State Prison is being investigated as an attempted homicide with the suspect already serving two consecutive life sentences for murder.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says its investigation into the attack of Paul Flores in the prison yard at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 23 is now complete, adding that the suspect is fellow inmate Jason Burdrow. Prison staff say he was found near the scene with a “manufactured weapon.”

Flores’ current attorney, Harold Mesick, previously told KSBY Flores had been cut on the neck. He was taken to the hospital but returned to prison two days later. CDCR officials have not provided information on whether Flores was moved to another area of the prison or was offered any sort of protection.

Budrow has been in CDCR custody since July 2011 and is currently serving two consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder without the possibility of parole.

While behind bars serving time for the first murder conviction, CDCR reports Burdrow killed fellow inmate Roger Reece Kibbe, 81, also known as the I-5 Strangler, in Feb. 2021 at Mule Creek State Prison and was sentenced to the second life sentence.

Flores was transferred into CDCR custody on March 30 of this year to serve his 25 years-to-life sentence following his conviction last year for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Flores could be eligible for parole in about 15 years, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office said following sentencing.

He’s due back in court in Monterey County on Nov. 16 for a restitution status determination hearing.