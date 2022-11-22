Paul Flores' attorney files motion to delay sentencing

Paul Flores’ defense team is requesting his sentencing next month be delayed.

Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, filed the motion to continue the sentencing to a later, unspecific date, according to Monterey County Superior Court officials.

The motion will be heard at 9 a.m. Dec. 2, a week before the 46-year-old’s original Dec. 9 sentencing date.

Paul was convicted on Oct. 18 and is facing 25 years-to-life for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, whose body has never been found.

Prosecutors alleged Ruben Flores helped his son cover up the crime, but a separate jury found him not guilty of accessory after the fact during the pair's dual jury trial, which began with opening statements in mid-July.

While Ruben spoke out just moments after being acquitted, a protective order was revised, prohibiting those still involved in Paul’s case from discussing any details not presented at trial with the public.