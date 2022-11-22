Watch Now
NewsKristin Smart Case

Actions

Paul Flores' attorney files motion to delay sentencing

Paul Flores court day 8.PNG
Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times (Pool photo)
Paul Flores appears in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Aug. 12, 2021.
Paul Flores court day 8.PNG
Posted at 4:15 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 19:15:47-05

Paul Flores’ defense team is requesting his sentencing next month be delayed.

Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, filed the motion to continue the sentencing to a later, unspecific date, according to Monterey County Superior Court officials.

The motion will be heard at 9 a.m. Dec. 2, a week before the 46-year-old’s original Dec. 9 sentencing date.

Paul was convicted on Oct. 18 and is facing 25 years-to-life for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, whose body has never been found.

Prosecutors alleged Ruben Flores helped his son cover up the crime, but a separate jury found him not guilty of accessory after the fact during the pair's dual jury trial, which began with opening statements in mid-July.

While Ruben spoke out just moments after being acquitted, a protective order was revised, prohibiting those still involved in Paul’s case from discussing any details not presented at trial with the public.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png