Paul Flores' jury resuming deliberations Tuesday in Kristin Smart murder trial

Paul Flores’ jury is deliberating once again Tuesday in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

While jurors for Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, delivered their verdict to the judge Monday, it won’t be read until jurors for Paul’s case also come to a decision.

Those jurors were let inside the courtroom to begin deliberations shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The father and son sat side-by-side during the more than two month-long trial and while they were tried together, they each have separate juries.

Paul's jury began deliberating the afternoon of Oct. 4 but there have been many days where deliberations among those jurors have not taken place for various reasons.

They're tasked with determining whether Paul, now 45, murdered Kristin Smart.

The Cal Poly freshman disappeared in May of 1996 following an off-campus party. Witnesses say Paul was the last person to be seen with Kristin, whose body has never been found.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office just last year charged Paul in connection with Kristin's murder. Ruben is charged as an accessory, accused of helping his son cover up the alleged crime.

The prosecution called several witnesses to the stand during the trial in an effort to prove the charges against Paul and Ruben but the defense told jurors there is reasonable doubt, arguing their clients are innocent and there's no proof that Kristin is dead.

Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, has also filed several motions calling for a mistrial for various reasons but they have all, so far, been denied by the judge.

Paul's verdict, if jurors reach one, is in.

It’s unknown when that may happen.

