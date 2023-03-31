Paul Flores transferred out of San Luis Obispo County

Paul Flores has been transferred out of San Luis Obispo County.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Flores, 46, was moved to North Kern State Prison in Kern County on Thursday.

Flores has spent most of his time behind bars since his arrest on April 13, 2021 for the murder of Kristin Smart at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He was temporarily housed in Monterey County during his three-month-long jury trial last year where he was convicted of murdering the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman following an off-campus party in May 1996.

The transfer to the medium-custody facility within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation system comes less than a month since Paul was given the maximum sentence of 25 years-to-life.

During that hearing, the judge called Flores “a cancer to society” and said, “It is necessary to remove you from society so that you can no longer prey on and victimize women. You deserve to spend every day you have left behind bars.”