Paul Flores under review for Protective Housing Unit placement, after second prison attack

Paul Flores may move to the Protective Housing Unit while he serves his sentence in Pleasant Valley State Prison, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Monday.

This comes after Flores was stabbed again earlier in April, more than seven months after the first attack.

CDCR officials told KSBY an incarcerated person may be transferred to a Protective Housing Unit if they "cannot safely function in the General Population, Sensitive Needs Yard, or Non-Designated Program Facilities."

Attempted homicide cases are not common in Pleasant Valley State Prison.

There were a total of 21 cases of attempted homicide at that prison in 2023, according to COMPSTAT Incident Report from the CDCR. Statewide, there were a total of 198 cases last year. So far through March of this year, there have been 5 attempted homicide at Pleasant Valley State Prison.

Flores was first attacked in August, 2023 where he was cut on the neck and had to be airlifted to a trauma center, his lawyer, Harold Mesick told KSBY.

His alleged attacker, Jason Budrow, 43, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in January.

On April 10, CDCR officials said a prison staff saw an inmate stabbing Flores in the recreation courtyard. Flores was reportedly treated for his injuries outside the prison before being brought back and was said to be in fair condition.

CDCR officials said the name of the person who attacked Flores in April will not be released until the investigation is complete.

Flores was moved to Pleasant Valley State Prison in August of last year to begin serving his 25-year-to-life sentence for Kristin Smart’s murder, which he was convicted of in October 2022.