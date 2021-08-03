Paul, Ruben Flores return for day 2 of preliminary hearing in Kristin Smart case

Paul and Ruben Flores are returning to the courtroom Tuesday for day two of their preliminary hearing.

Monday, Stan and Denise Smart both took to the stand, being questioned by San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle before being cross-examined by the defense.

Two people who say they attended a party with Stan and Denise’s daughter, Kristin, the night she disappeared in May 1996 were also called to testify.

Witnesses say Paul, 44, was the last person to be seen with Kristin.

He's charged with murder in connection with the Cal Poly freshman’s disappearance more than 25 years ago. His 80-year-old father, Ruben, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last up to three weeks. Multiple witnesses are expected to be called and evidence submitted before the judge decides whether there is enough evidence against the father and son duo to move their cases forward to trial.

KSBY has a crew in the courtroom and will provide updates as they become available.

The judge has placed strict restrictions on what can and cannot be shown or recorded during the hearing.

