Preliminary hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores begins Monday

Monday is day one of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

The father and son are charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Paul, 44, is charged with murder and is being held without bail. Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact and is currently out of custody.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last three weeks. Multiple witnesses are being called to testify before the judge rules whether there is enough evidence against Paul and Ruben to move the case forward to trial.

KSBY will be in court Monday and will have updates as they become available.

