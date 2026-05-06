Search warrant served in connection with Kristin Smart murder case

Three years after Paul Flores was sentenced for the 1996 murder of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, another search warrant has been served in connection with the case.

Law enforcement, including San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, was seen at the home of Flores’ mother, Susan Flores, on the 500 block of East Branch Street in Arroyo Grande on Wednesday morning.

A sheriff’s spokesperson confirms to KSBY that a search warrant was served there in connection with Smart’s murder case.

May 25 marks 30 years since the 19-year-old's disappearance from the Cal Poly campus.

Smart family Kristin Smart

Investigators have said she was last seen with Flores after attending an off-campus party.

Flores is serving a 25 years-to-life sentence for Smart’s murder following his conviction in 2022.

His father, Ruben, was tried alongside him in Monterey County but was acquitted by a separate jury of being an accessory to the crime.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.