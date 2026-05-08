SLO County Sheriff's Office press conference on Kristin Smart case

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a press conference for 9 a.m. Friday regarding the latest searches conducted in the Kristin Smart murder case.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office served a search warrant at the home of Susan Flores, the mother of Paul Flores, the man convicted of Smart's murder.

Crews have been seen testing the soil in the front and back yards of the home, as well as the front and back yards of a neighboring property.

Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May 1996. Paul Flores was the last person to be seen with her. Smart's body has never been found; however, Flores was convicted of her murder in 2022 and is now serving a sentence of 25 years to life.