Walk held at Cal Poly in honor of Kristin Smart

The San Luis Obispo community gathered for a walk on the Cal Poly campus Tuesday in honor of Kristin Smart, who has been missing now for 25 years.

Cal Poly junior Tessa Witkofsky set up the walk for Smart, taking place at the corner of Foothill Blvd. and Crandall Way and ending at Santa Lucia Hall, the location where the 19-year-old freshman was last seen.

“There was talk of starting a walk on the Kristin Smart Facebook page and I really wanted to make it happen," Witkofsky said, adding she felt connected to Smart’s story and decided to make an impact by leading the walk.

Witkofsky said, “I really didn’t expect this many people and I’m very happy to see that so many people came.”

“Your Own Backyard” Podcast Host Chris Lambert was one of the many to join in on the walk.

Lambert said, “I think it’s amazing that Cal Poly students, especially incoming freshman, have embraced Kristin’s story. They feel close to her. The most emotional part was seeing the amount of people that showed up for it. It’s fantastic that the community is interested and they’re involved.”

People from outside of the Central Coast, including Corinne Decost of San Francisco, came out to remember the life of Kristin Smart.

Decost said , “I was always very connected to this story and it felt important to come here today. Twenty-five years later and somebody is still remembering her and not only somebody but a lot of people.”

Lambert said, “I think it’s maybe the first time that Kristin’s story has been told in a way that people understand who she was, her sense of humanity and they share goals with her, hobbies and dreams.”

Witkofsky said, “It shows the Smart family that they have a whole community behind them that supports them and loves them and loves their daughter.”

Related:

Kristin Smart: 25 Years Later