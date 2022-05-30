When will the Kristin Smart murder trial begin?

We may know this week when the jury trial for Paul and Ruben Flores will begin.

The father and son were arrested last April in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart.

Paul, who was reported to be the last person to be seen with Smart before she disappeared, is charged with her murder and Ruben is charged as an accessory.

At the end of March, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen granted a change of venue request for the Flores’ case, saying he didn’t believe they could receive a fair and impartial trial in San Luis Obispo County for multiple reasons but mainly due to the years of publicity of the case and the county’s size.

He is not following the case to Monterey County.

A May 31 start date was initially given for the trial, but since being moved out of San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County Superior Court has released few details and no hearing dates have been made public.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe has been selected to preside over the trial, which will take place in Salinas.

Court officials have said more information on the trial is expected to be released early this week.

Paul remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 25-years-to-life.

Ruben is currently out of jail and if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of three years.

