LANE CLOSURE: Highway Repairs on Northbound US 101 At San Ysidro Road

Just a heads up for drivers in Santa Barbara County, there will be heavier traffic heading northbound on U.S. 101.
This comes as the right lane is closed at San Ysidro Rd.
This closure allows crews to make repairs to damaged concrete and asphalt.
Currently, the pavement is being removed and replaced.
We will let you know when the work is complete.
The No. 2. (Right) lane of northbound #US101 is closed at San Ysidro Road for emergency highway repairs to damaged concrete/asphalt pavement. The pavement is being removed and replaced at this time. Expect delays during the commute. An opening will be announced when complete. pic.twitter.com/3iAKEbWMMI— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) September 29, 2023