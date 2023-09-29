Watch Now
News

Actions

LANE CLOSURE: Highway Repairs on Northbound US 101 At San Ysidro Road

Construction
Scripps
Construction blockades are pictured in the middle of road construction.
Construction
Posted at 6:54 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 09:54:00-04

Just a heads up for drivers in Santa Barbara County, there will be heavier traffic heading northbound on U.S. 101.

This comes as the right lane is closed at San Ysidro Rd.

This closure allows crews to make repairs to damaged concrete and asphalt.

Currently, the pavement is being removed and replaced.

We will let you know when the work is complete.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg