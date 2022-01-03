Watch
Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda

J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP
FILE - Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks to reporters in the Capitol after winning election by his Democratic peers as the new Senate minority leader, on Nov. 16, 2004, in Washington. Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 23:00:25-05

WASHINGTON (AP) —

The late former Senate majority leader from Nevada, Harry Reid, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week.

The leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, say ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is being limited to invited guests only, with additional details to be announced.

Reid died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service is planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.

