SpaceX gearing up for Thursday morning launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is targeting Thursday morning for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The three-hour window for the Falcon 9 launch of the USSF-153 mission opens at 8:37 a.m.

If the launch does not happen Thursday, another opportunity becomes available Friday starting at 8:23 a.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on SpaceX’s website or X @SpaceX.

Following stage separation, the first-stage booster supporting the mission is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

The upcoming launch will mark the 27th flight for the booster and the 62nd overall launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base so far this year.