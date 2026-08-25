SpaceX planning overnight launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is gearing up for another overnight launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of 27 Starlink satellites is set for shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a live webcast of the mission starting approximately 10 minutes prior.

The four-hour launch window closes at 6:27 a.m.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has already been used 23 times, including on 20 Starlink missions.

Following-stage separation, the first-stage is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.