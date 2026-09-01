SpaceX planning overnight launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning another overnight launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window will open at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday and close at 4:46 a.m.

Once the rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E), it’s expected to deliver 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit as part of the Starlink 15-23 mission.

The first-stage booster being used to support the mission has been used 34 times, with the booster expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission is expected to begin on SpaceX’s website or X @SpaceX approximately 10 minutes before liftoff.

The launch will mark the 60th launch from Vandenberg so far this year.