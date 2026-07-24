SpaceX planning Saturday morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is gearing up for an early weekend launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 carrying 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set for liftoff at 7 a.m. Saturday, the start of the four-hour launch window, from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

Following stage separation, the booster, which has been used 7 previous times, primarily on Starlink missions, is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch, which is expected to begin approximately 10 minutes before liftoff, will be up on SpaceX.com and X @SpaceX.

The launch will mark the 51st overall launch from Vandenberg so far this year.