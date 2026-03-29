SpaceX plans early morning rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Monday morning, March 30.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 3:20 p.m., according to the aerospace company.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

The rocket’s first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX calls this mission Transporter-16. The rocket will be carrying 119 payloads into orbit, consisting of cubesats, microsats, a reentry vehicle, orbital transfer vehicles, and other hosted payloads.

If Monday’s launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has a backup launch window at the same time on Tuesday, March 31.

SpaceX has two more Vandenberg launches coming up on its calendar, currently scheduled for April 2 and April 6.