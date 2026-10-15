SpaceX plans to launch USSF-481 mission on Thursday from Vandenberg

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday. The rocket is expected to carry the USSF-481 mission.

The four-hour launch window is scheduled to open at around 4:44 p.m. However, the launch could be rescheduled for Friday, October 16, at 4:35 p.m. if necessary.

According to their website, this will be the 28th flight for the first-stage booster supporting the mission. After stage separation, the first stage booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship that is stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast will start around 10 minutes before the launch.