SpaceX preparing for afternoon launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is gearing up for a late-afternoon launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The USSF-432 mission is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) on Friday.

The four-hour launch window opens at 4:46 p.m.

If the launch does not happen, crews can try again on Saturday starting at 4:32 p.m.

The first-stage booster being used to support the mission has been used seven previous times, primarily on Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on SpaceX.com and X @SpaceX.