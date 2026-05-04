SpaceX preparing for Falcon 9 launch Tuesday from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is targeting Tuesday night for its next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch window for liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket that will deliver 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) opens at 7 p.m. and will remain open until 11 p.m.

According to SpaceX, this is the 24th time the rocket’s first-stage booster has been used.

Following stage separation, it is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live stream of the launch will be available on X @SpaceX and the X TV app.