SpaceX preparing for Saturday morning launch from Vandenberg SFB

Crews at Vandenberg Space Force Base are gearing up for a weekend launch as SpaceX prepares for liftoff of a Falcon 9 from the base Saturday morning.

The three-hour launch window opens at 5:56 a.m. for the USSF-385 mission.

If the launch does not happen, another opportunity is available on Sunday starting at 5:49 a.m.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used nine previous times, primarily on Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first-stage is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.