SpaceX preparing for Tuesday morning launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is gearing up for another Starlink Mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is currently set for 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to SpaceX’s website.

The first-stage booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

It will be the 34th time the booster has been used to support a SpaceX mission.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on SpaceX’s website and on X @SpaceX about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.