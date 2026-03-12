SpaceX set for Friday morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is set for Friday morning.

If it lifts off from SLC-4 during the 7:37 a.m. to 7:56 a.m launch window, 25 Starlink satellites are set to be deployed to low-Earth orbit.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used 31 times before, including on 19 Starlink missions.

The booster is set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Oceano following stage separation. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

To watch the launch, a live webcast will begin about five minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX and the X TV app.

It will mark the 17th launch from Vandenberg this year and follows Wednesday evening's Firefly launch from SLC-2 on base.