SpaceX set for Tuesday Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is gearing up for a Tuesday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 mission that will send 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth has a launch window of 4:03-8:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4E.

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used 22 times before and is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

The launch will be streamed live on X @SpaceX and the X TV app.

It will mark the sixth SpaceX launch from Vandenberg this month.