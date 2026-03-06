Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 from Vandenberg SFB Saturday morning

SpaceX is targeting Saturday morning for its next Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket that will send 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff shortly before 6:45 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

The first-stage booster supporting the mission has been used six previous times, including on four Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

About five minutes before liftoff, a live webcast of the launch will be up on X @SpaceX or the X TV app.

Saturday’s launch marks the second this month for SpaceX from Vandenberg and the 14th launch from the west coast base for the company this year.

