SpaceX targets Tuesday night for Falcon 9 launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday night.

Liftoff is scheduled to take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The rocket launch will support the USSF-259 mission.

This launch will mark the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which has previously launched Sentinel-6B, Twilight, NROL-172, Transporter-17, and eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A livestream of the launch will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on the SpaceX website or X account.