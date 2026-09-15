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SpaceX targets Tuesday night for Falcon 9 launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX
John Raoux/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX
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SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday night.

Liftoff is scheduled to take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The rocket launch will support the USSF-259 mission.

This launch will mark the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which has previously launched Sentinel-6B, Twilight, NROL-172, Transporter-17, and eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A livestream of the launch will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on the SpaceX website or X account.

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