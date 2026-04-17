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SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX
Joel Kowsky/AP
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out to the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-5 mission, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
SpaceX
Posted

SpaceX is targeting Saturday evening to send a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The mission will send 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch window will open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a live webcast starting five minutes beforehand.

According to the aerospace company, this will be the eight flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land back on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

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