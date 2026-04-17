SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Saturday evening to send a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The mission will send 25 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The launch window will open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., with a live webcast starting five minutes beforehand.

According to the aerospace company, this will be the eight flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. After stage separation, the first stage will land back on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.