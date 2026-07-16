SpaceX launches military satellite mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launched a rocket carrying the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer E mission into orbit Thursday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:32 p.m.

WATCH:

Watch Falcon 9 launch the @SemperCitiusSDA’s third Tranche 1 data transport mission to low-Earth orbit https://t.co/Hp8mpjQU3j — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 16, 2026

After the rocket separated from its first stage booster, the booster returned to Earth, landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

The Space Development Agency's Tranche missions are building a constellation of satellites for U.S. military communications.

