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SpaceX launches military satellite mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base

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KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
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SpaceX launched a rocket carrying the Space Development Agency's Tranche 1 Transport Layer E mission into orbit Thursday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:32 p.m.

WATCH:

After the rocket separated from its first stage booster, the booster returned to Earth, landing on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

The Space Development Agency's Tranche missions are building a constellation of satellites for U.S. military communications.

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