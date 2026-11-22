SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the NROL-136 mission early Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 4 East between 4:16 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. PT on Nov. 22. A backup opportunity is planned for Monday, Nov. 23.

Residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties could hear one or more sonic booms during the launch. Sonic booms during ascent will likely be audible in southern Santa Barbara and northern Ventura counties, depending on weather and other conditions.

A pronounced sonic boom is also expected near Vandenberg about eight to 10 minutes after liftoff as the Falcon 9's first-stage booster returns to Landing Zone 4.

The mission is carrying a national security payload designed, built and operated by the National Reconnaissance Office.

A live webcast will begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on SpaceX's website.