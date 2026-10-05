SpaceX to launch SDA's fourth Tranche 1 data transport mission early Monday morning

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Monday morning.

According to SpaceX, liftoff is scheduled for 1:17 a.m. The rocket is expected to carry the Space Development Agency's fourth Tranche 1 data transport mission.

SpaceX officials say 21 military data transport satellites will be delivered to low Earth orbit, and they will support a network designed for military communications and missile warning capabilities.

The first stage booster is expected to land on Landing Zone 4, meaning people near Vandenberg Space Force Base and surrounding areas may hear a sonic boom.