SpaceX to launch Transporter-17 mission early Tuesday morning

SpaceX is getting ready to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 95-minute launch window will open at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The rocket will launch the Transporter-17 mission into low-earth orbit. SpaceX officials say Transporter-17 is a dedicated smallsat rideshare mission.

There will be 81 payloads on the flight, including cubesats, microsats. hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying eight of those payloads to be deployed at a later time.

Following stage separation, the first stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacfic Ocean.