SpaceX’s Transporter-18 Mission could bring sonic booms to Central Coast

People near Vandenberg Space Force Base may hear sonic booms Thursday following SpaceX’s latest launch.

The Transporter-18 mission has a 58-minute launch window opening at 11:18 a.m.

If the launch does not happen Thursday, crews will try again Friday at the same time.

Following stage separation, the Falcon 9 rocket’s first-stage booster is set to land at Vandenberg’s Landing Zone 4.

The booster’s re-entry is expected to produce sonic booms.

A live webcast of the mission will be available on SpaceX’s website and on X, @SpaceX, beginning about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Vandenberg has supported more than 60 West Coast launches, many of them from SpaceX, so far this year.