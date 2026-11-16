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Unarmed missile test set this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
Staff Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy/Chris Okula
File - An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Chris Okula)
Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
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Vandenberg Space Force Base is preparing for another test launch.

An unarmed Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is set to launch between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

In a press release, the base stated the purpose of the test launch program "is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to AFGSC."

Officials say the routine test was scheduled years ago and is not related to current world events.

This is the third Minuteman test launch from Vandenberg this year. Other unarmed ICBM launches took place in March and May of this year.

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