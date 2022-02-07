LIVE UPDATES: Shiffrin in GS, Kilde in men's downhill highlight packed day of skiing

It’s shaping up to be a dream day on the slopes for Mikaela Shiffrin and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who could both score Olympic gold on a jam-packed Sunday of Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Thanks to a weather postponement, Kilde’s men’s downhill – originally planned for Saturday evening – will take place directly in between the first and second runs of the women’s giant slalom, where Shiffrin is the defending gold medalist.

9:10 p.m. ET – USA' Nina O'Brien into 6th

American Nina O'Brien finishes in 58.81, good enough for sixth place after 21 skiers.

8:40 p.m. ET – Shiffrin suffers shocking crash

Defending gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is out of the women's giant slalom competition after losing an edge on the icy course.

SEE MORE: Mikaela Shiffrin crashes out, eliminated in Run 1 of giant slalom

8:37 p.m. ET – Bassino crashes out

Italy's Marta Bassino is the first athlete to fail to finish the course. Her crash early on in the run removes her from contention in the GS.

8:35 p.m. ET – Brignone takes big lead

Federica Brignone of Italy, wearing the No. 3 bib, sets the first competative time of 57.98, over a second faster than Vlhova and Michelle Gisin.

8:32 p.m. ET – Petra Vlhova struggles

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, the world's top-ranked slalom skier and the first athlete down the "Ice River" course, finished in 59.34 after an error-filled run.

8:27 p.m. ET – Women's GS run 1 is LIVE!

8:11 p.m. ET – Wind conditions looking up

After back-to-back days of weather postponements due to high winds at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, current measurements are holding steady at a calm 2.5 m/s (5.6 mph) at the giant slalom start gate.

7:42 p.m. ET – Mikaela Shiffrin arrives

The defending Olympic giant slalom gold medalist has taken to the slopes a the Yanging Alpine Skiing Center. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Petra Vlhova leads off, Mikaela Shiffrin starts 7th.