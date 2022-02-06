Live Updates: U.S. women's hockey team takes on Switzerland

The U.S women's hockey team earned an impressive victory over the ROC Saturday morning, and they're right back in action Sunday morning against a Swiss squad that has yet to win a game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Americans held the ROC scoreless Saturday, and they're hopeful they'll have the same result Sunday against Switzerland.

Follow along below for live updates from the United States' game against Switzerland.

First period

0:00 - Puck is dropped for the United States' tilt against Switzerland. Americans wearing white, Swiss wearing red. The Americans have never lost or even given up a goal to Switzerland in women's hockey at the Olympics, just FYI.

3:57 - The Americans give up a 2-on-1 rush for the Swiss, but U.S. goaltender Alex Cavallini came up with the big stop to keep the game scoreless.

5:17 - Amanda Kessel feeds Abby Roque for a high-danger scoring chance in the low slot, but Switzerland netminder Saskia Maurer denied Roque from close range.

5:40 - Hilary Knight is at it again, scoring goals and such. She breaks the ice from the dirty area to give her squad the early lead.

8:50 - Savannah Harmon, who's been one of the Americans' best players throughout the tournament, falls down with absolutely no one around her after the whistle blew for icing. It was hilarious, and even she was laughing about it with her teammates.

14:04 - Jesse Compher extends the U.S. lead with a one-timed shot. That's goals in back-to-back games for the first-time Olympian.

14:13 - Knight scores again. Shocker! Just a ridiculous shot from along the half boards. She's been outstanding.

16:15 - Kelly Pannek joins the goal party to make it 4-0. That's her first of the 2022 Olympics. The U.S. is just skating circles around the Swiss. Complete domination.

17:37 - Americans get a power play with an opportunity to extend their lead to five goals.

19:38 - Just as the power play was about to expire, Amanda Kessel buries a one-timer from a crazy angle to make it 5-0. The offense is buzzing, and Switzerland has no answer.

Second period

2:11 - Pannek scores her second of the game to make it 6-0.